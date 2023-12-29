en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Germany and EU Partners Mull Over New Maritime Mission Amid Security Concerns in the Red Sea

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:24 pm EST
Germany and EU Partners Mull Over New Maritime Mission Amid Security Concerns in the Red Sea

In a bid to ensure the safety of commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Germany and its European Union (EU) partners are contemplating the establishment of a new maritime mission. This move comes in response to a series of attacks launched by the Houthis, an Iran-backed group in Yemen, on ships since November 19. The United States has already initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian and imposed sanctions on entities providing financial support to the Houthis. One of the significant successes of this operation was the successful interception of a Houthi missile and drone by the USS Mason, a U.S. Navy ship.

The Underlying Concerns

The continuous Houthi attacks, some of which target vessels linked to Israel, have led to heightened security concerns. It has prompted shipping firms to consider alternate routes for their ships. Apart from the maritime concerns, the region is also witnessing a surge in land-based conflicts. Recently, Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian following a stabbing attack at a Jerusalem checkpoint. This event sparked protests in New York, where demonstrators held a mock funeral to oppose Israel’s extensive bombardment of Gaza.

Political Implications

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has further complicated the situation. It has been revealed that Israeli soldiers mistakenly killed three hostages in Gaza, assuming their calls for help as a trick by Hamas militants. This event has deepened the crisis, leading to intensified retaliatory attacks from both sides.

International Response and Implications

The proposal of a new maritime mission has received mixed responses from the international community. While some countries have shown readiness to act promptly against the assaults, others are reluctant due to concerns over Gaza and the risk of Houthi retaliation. The EU has signaled its support for the maritime task force, but some countries are either not directly involved or oppose using existing anti-piracy missions to protect Red Sea shipping. The decision-making process is complex, with no easy solutions in sight. However, the urgency and significance of the situation demand a well-thought-out and effective response to ensure regional stability and de-escalation.

0
Military Security
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Navy Strengthens Maritime Security Amidst Rising Threats

By Rafia Tasleem

Soldiers' Spirit Unbroken: Celebrating New Year 2024 Amidst Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance

By Rizwan Shah

Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigeniz ...
@Aviation · 29 mins
Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigeniz ...
heart comment 0
Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw’s ‘Tribal’ Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy

By Saboor Bayat

Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw's 'Tribal' Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy
IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon
North Korea’s New Year Resolution: Military Preparedness and a Nuclear Threat

By Waqas Arain

North Korea's New Year Resolution: Military Preparedness and a Nuclear Threat
Suspected Jihadist Attacks in Niger Claim Eleven Lives Amid Relative Calm

By Salman Akhtar

Suspected Jihadist Attacks in Niger Claim Eleven Lives Amid Relative Calm
Latest Headlines
World News
Yale 2023 Quotations List Highlights Kennedy Family Rift Over Presidential Bid
2 mins
Yale 2023 Quotations List Highlights Kennedy Family Rift Over Presidential Bid
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure
3 mins
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Health Struggles
4 mins
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Health Struggles
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
5 mins
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
5 mins
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
6 mins
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
7 mins
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
8 mins
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
10 mins
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
31 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app