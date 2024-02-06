Fortem Technologies Partners with INTRA Defense to Bolster Defense Against Drone Threats

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering defense measures against unauthorized drone activities, Fortem Technologies, a pioneer in airspace intelligence and defense against drones, has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabian firm INTRA Defense Technology. The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to provide counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) solutions in Saudi Arabia, tackling the rising drone threats in the region. The alliance underscores both companies' commitment to scale up the production of new C-UAS products and integrate existing technologies into an evolving market.

A Strategic Partnership for Advanced Defense Solutions

The partnership between Fortem Technologies and INTRA Defense Technology is centered on engineering, manufacturing, and marketing advanced solutions against UAS threats in Saudi Arabia—a strategically crucial market for Fortem Technologies. As the drone threat escalates in the region, the importance of this collaboration cannot be overstated. The joint venture will leverage each company's unique technology and expertise to scale the building of new products, solutions, and integration of existing technology into evolving C-UAS market offerings.

Fortem Technologies: Expanding Market Presence

With this partnership, Fortem Technologies aims to broaden its market presence. Known for its proficiency in C-UAS hardware and software, Fortem will bring its expertise to the table, strengthening the partnership's capacity to manufacture and market advanced solutions against UAS threats. The company's focus on delivering cutting-edge C-UAS solutions will substantially fortify the region's defenses.

INTRA Defense Technology: Enhancing Production and Distribution

INTRA Defense Technology will contribute to the partnership with its focus on autonomy and advanced technologies. The Saudi Arabian firm is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the production and distribution of C-UAS solutions in Saudi Arabia. By collaborating with Fortem Technologies, INTRA Defense Technology demonstrates its commitment to advance and secure the region's airspace.