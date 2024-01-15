en English
Finland

Finnish Government to Revamp National Security of Supply Legislation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Today, the Finnish Government has embarked on a crucial mission to fortify the nation’s security of supply legislation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has announced the formation of a dedicated working group, scheduled to operate from January 15, 2024, to December 31, 2025. This initiative aligns with the Government Programme’s commitment to a comprehensive legislative review within the current parliamentary term.

Working Group’s Mandate

The primary role of the working group is to draft a Government proposal for amending the Act on the Measures Necessary to Secure Security of Supply and the Government Decree on the National Emergency Supply Agency. The preliminary groundwork will kick off in spring 2024, with a legislative reform project group taking over in the subsequent stages. The group aims to present the proposal to Parliament by autumn 2025, along with the concurrent preparation of a related decree.

Goals of the Reform

The reform aims to elucidate the tasks and legal status of the National Emergency Supply Agency. It also intends to review the financing for security of supply and potentially revise it, exploring avenues for management improvements. A sub-group focusing on financing has been established to evaluate the security of supply fee and potential new funding sources as Finland transitions away from fossil fuels.

The Intersectoral Working Group

The intersectoral working group is steered by Eeva Vahtera, with Kari Klemm serving as the vice-chair. Members have been selected from an extensive range of government ministries and the National Emergency Supply Agency, ensuring a robust, multidisciplinary approach to the task at hand. This initiative by the Finnish Government marks a significant step towards enhancing the country’s security infrastructure, aligning with global trends of prioritizing national security in an increasingly interconnected world.

Finland Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

