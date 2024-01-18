Ezema Party Lauds Ethiopia-Somaliland MOU: Tensions Escalate with Somalia

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) - under the leadership of Education Minister Berhanu Nega (PhD) - has lauded the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) inked between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The MOU, consistent with Article 125 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, aims to grant Ethiopia access to the sea, thereby benefiting both nations. As per Ezema's stance, this access to maritime gateways is not only economically critical for landlocked Ethiopia but also vital for its national security and survival.

Advertisment

Strategic Moves and Constitutional Concerns

Ezema has advocated for securing a seaport corridor under Ethiopian sovereignty since 2019, viewing regional integration as a key element of Ethiopia's long-term strategic interest. However, the party has raised eyebrows over potential constitutional violations that may stem from regional states engaging in foreign relations, leading to a possible compromise of national sovereignty. Ezema emphasizes the importance of domestic stability, resolving internal conflicts through dialogue, and maintaining candid communications with stakeholders. The Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council (EPPJC) and regional opposition councils have unanimously supported the MOU.

Regional Tensions and International Repercussions

Advertisment

The signing of the MOU on 01 January 2024 has escalated tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, culminating in an incident where Somalia stopped an Ethiopian airplane from landing in Hargeisa, Somaliland's capital. Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected any mediation efforts until Ethiopia revokes its agreement with Somaliland, further heightening tensions. The Arab League chief has also criticized the maritime agreement, terming it a violation of international law.

Global Stance and Future Implications

With Somaliland leasing 20 kilometers of its coast to Ethiopia for 50 years, concerns over Somalia's sovereignty have sparked regional tensions. The international community, including the United States, European Union, China, and the Arab League, has called for respect for Somalia's sovereignty. Despite these challenges, the MOU is expected to bolster Ethiopia's trade capabilities, expand its product base, and strengthen critical infrastructure. The deal's strategic implications could reverse the trend of African trade occurring outside the continent, fostering increased intra-continental trade and serving as a blueprint for economic development across Africa.