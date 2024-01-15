EU to Invest €87 Million in Egypt’s Migration Management Amidst Rising Crisis

In a move that signifies the European Union’s (EU) deepening engagement with Egypt, the EU is set to allocate €87 million in 2024 for a migration management project. Implemented by the United Nations migration agency and the French Interior Ministry operator Civipol, the funding may be amplified to €110 million based on the outcomes of an EU-Egypt Association Council meeting.

Reinforcing Naval and Border Operations

The project, initiated in 2022, aims to augment the operational capacity of the Egyptian navy and border guards. This enhancement will focus on bolstering border surveillance and search and rescue operations at sea. The move comes as part of the EU’s broader strategy to collaborate with Egypt on multiple sectors, including migration, digitalization, sustainability, trade, energy, and security.

Egypt’s Internal Crisis and EU Visa Applications

Despite a drastic decrease in irregular departures from Egypt’s coast since 2016, there has been a surge in EU visa applications from Egyptian citizens. This surge is largely attributed to Egypt’s escalating economic and political crisis. Human rights organizations are calling on the EU to tether its financial support to Egypt with advancements in civil, political, and economic rights within the country.

The EU-Egypt Collaboration: Challenges and Prospects

As Egypt grapples with regional instabilities and internal economic challenges, concerns about the sustainability of EU funding without corresponding reforms are rising. The EU is also expected to encourage Egypt to implement reforms advocated by the International Monetary Fund. The forthcoming EU-Egypt Association Council meeting will further elucidate the scope and conditions of the EU’s support, providing a critical roadmap for future collaboration.