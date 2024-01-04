EU Council Adopts Decision for Border Management Agreement with Liechtenstein

In an influential move on 13 November 2023, the Council of the European Union adopted Decision (EU) 2024/199, facilitating the signing and provisional application of a pivotal agreement with the Principality of Liechtenstein. This agreement, a part of the broader Integrated Border Management Fund, establishes supplementary rules in relation to the Instrument for Financial Support for Border Management and Visa Policy.

Enhancing EU’s Border Security and Visa Policies

The Integrated Border Management Fund, devised for the period from 2021 to 2027, aims to augment the security and management of the EU’s external borders and fortify visa policies. The endorsed decision empowers the EU to sign the agreement on behalf of its member states and provisionally apply its provisions until the necessary procedures for its official implementation are completed.

A Collaborative Effort for Efficient Border Management

This development underscores the EU’s continuous commitment to bolster cooperation with associated countries like Liechtenstein in managing border security and visa processes – vital elements of the EU’s area of freedom, security, and justice. The agreement marks a joint endeavor to ensure efficient border controls and facilitate legitimate travel, while addressing challenges such as irregular migration and cross-border crime.

Contextualizing the Schengen Area

The Schengen Area, comprising 27 European countries, functions under a common visa policy for international travel purposes. As of 2015, there were 1.3 billion crossings of Schengen borders. The Schengen Agreement, signed in 1985, and the Schengen Area, established in 1995, stand as testaments to the region’s commitment to ease of travel and trade. The area has expanded over time, with Croatia joining on January 1, 2023, and Bulgaria and Romania set to lift their air and maritime controls with the rest of the Schengen Area on March 31, 2024.