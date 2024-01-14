en English
Europe

ETIAS Travel Authorization: A New Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe in 2024

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
ETIAS Travel Authorization: A New Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe in 2024

Starting in 2024, a new travel requirement will be in place for Americans intending to visit Europe. The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) will require U.S. travelers to secure an authorization before embarking on their journey to 30 European nations, among them popular destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

The ETIAS: Not a Visa, Yet Essential

Although the ETIAS is not classified as a visa, it is a prerequisite for travel. Without this authorization, travelers will not be permitted to board their flights. To apply, individuals must fill out an online application and pay a non-refundable fee of 7 euros. Exceptions to this fee are available for individuals under the age of 18 or over 70.

Security Enhancements and ETIAS

The European Commission introduced ETIAS as a mechanism to bolster security checks on travelers hailing from approximately 60 nations that currently have visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen area. This introduction is part of heightened security measures instituted in the aftermath of 9/11.

Preparing for ETIAS: Timelines and Validity

While the ETIAS system is not yet operational and its rollout has been delayed from initial projections, travelers are strongly advised to apply for their ETIAS authorization as soon as they finalize their travel plans. This should be done prior to purchasing flight tickets or reserving accommodations. Once granted, the authorization is valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Notably, those with a valid ETIAS do not need to reapply for each visit within the validity period.

The primary objective of introducing ETIAS is to enhance safety across Europe by monitoring all individuals entering and exiting the region. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such measures are vital in maintaining security and peace.

Europe Security Travel & Tourism
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

