Europe

ETIAS: The New Mandatory Travel Authorization for Americans Visiting Europe

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
ETIAS: The New Mandatory Travel Authorization for Americans Visiting Europe

Starting from 2024, a new travel requirement will confront Americans eyeing a European sojourn. The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), a pre-travel screening for security and migration risks, will become a must-have for entry into 30 European nations. This rule, applying to favored destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, has been introduced with a focus on enhancing security by pre-screening travelers from visa-exempt countries.

ETIAS: Not a Visa but still Mandatory

ETIAS is not to be mistaken for a visa. It’s a mandatory travel authorization, without which entry into the designated European countries will be denied. The authorization can be obtained through an online application process, costing 7 euros per person, approximately $7.40. However, those under 18 or over 70 years old are exempted from this fee. It’s noteworthy that the ETIAS, once issued, remains valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever occurs first.

Delays and Uncertainties

The European Union has not yet confirmed when the ETIAS system will start accepting applications. The program has encountered multiple delays, with implementation initially scheduled for 2021 and then postponed to 2023. The latest information suggests that the requirement will be instituted in 2024, but travelers should stay alert for updates.

Being Prepared: What Travelers Need to Know

Travelers planning a European escapade are advised to secure ETIAS authorization before finalizing their bookings for flights and hotels. While most applications are expected to be processed swiftly, within a maximum of 96 hours, some might require additional information or documentation. This could potentially extend the approval process by up to 30 days. Hence, it’s prudent to apply well in advance to avoid any last-minute hiccups or disappointments.

Europe Security Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

