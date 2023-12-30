en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

ETIAS: A New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:25 am EST
ETIAS: A New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe

From 2024, Americans planning a European adventure will need to apply for a travel authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). Spanning 30 European countries, including sought-after destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, this new requirement marks a significant shift in the global travel landscape.

ETIAS: A New Security Measure

The ETIAS initiative is Europe’s latest effort to enhance security measures, extending to citizens from around 60 countries that currently enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area. Conceived by the European Commission in 2016, the ETIAS is a response to security events like 9/11, aiming to better monitor who enters and exits the region. The application process will be online, with a nonrefundable fee of 7 euros per person, excluding those under 18 or over 70 years old.

ETIAS is Not a Visa

It’s essential to note that the ETIAS is not a visa. While it doesn’t guarantee entry, it is mandatory for travelers from applicable countries. Without it, passengers will not be allowed to board their flights to Europe. Although the EU has not announced a specific launch date for ETIAS, it is anticipated to be operational in 2024.

Application Process and Validity

Once active, ETIAS applications will typically be processed within minutes, with a maximum delay of 96 hours. Some cases may require up to 30 additional days for further information, documentation, or an interview. The ETIAS authorization will be valid for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever comes first. As the system has previously faced delays, travel experts advise travelers to apply for ETIAS as soon as they make their travel bookings and stay informed about the program’s status.

0
Europe Security Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development

By Salman Khan

New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe: A Look at ETIAS

By Safak Costu

ITV's 2023 Retrospective: Channel Islands' Year of Political Upheaval, Weather Wonders, and Human Interest Stories

By Salman Akhtar

2023: A Year of 'Revenge Travel' and Cultural Immersion

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics ...
@Europe · 1 hour
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics ...
heart comment 0
ETIAS: The New Mandatory Travel Authorization for Americans Visiting Europe

By Rafia Tasleem

ETIAS: The New Mandatory Travel Authorization for Americans Visiting Europe
Gibraltar’s Weather Forecast: A Cloudy Day with Easterly Levanter Wind

By Wojciech Zylm

Gibraltar's Weather Forecast: A Cloudy Day with Easterly Levanter Wind
Escalating Crisis: Russia’s Major Air Attack Prompts Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

By Nitish Verma

Escalating Crisis: Russia's Major Air Attack Prompts Urgent UN Security Council Meeting
Channel Islands News: Honors, Infrastructure, Football, and Charity

By Salman Khan

Channel Islands News: Honors, Infrastructure, Football, and Charity
Latest Headlines
World News
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
1 min
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
3 mins
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
3 mins
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
3 mins
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
3 mins
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
3 mins
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
4 mins
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
5 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
5 mins
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
60 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app