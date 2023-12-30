ETIAS: A New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe

From 2024, Americans planning a European adventure will need to apply for a travel authorization through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). Spanning 30 European countries, including sought-after destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, this new requirement marks a significant shift in the global travel landscape.

ETIAS: A New Security Measure

The ETIAS initiative is Europe’s latest effort to enhance security measures, extending to citizens from around 60 countries that currently enjoy visa-free travel to the Schengen area. Conceived by the European Commission in 2016, the ETIAS is a response to security events like 9/11, aiming to better monitor who enters and exits the region. The application process will be online, with a nonrefundable fee of 7 euros per person, excluding those under 18 or over 70 years old.

ETIAS is Not a Visa

It’s essential to note that the ETIAS is not a visa. While it doesn’t guarantee entry, it is mandatory for travelers from applicable countries. Without it, passengers will not be allowed to board their flights to Europe. Although the EU has not announced a specific launch date for ETIAS, it is anticipated to be operational in 2024.

Application Process and Validity

Once active, ETIAS applications will typically be processed within minutes, with a maximum delay of 96 hours. Some cases may require up to 30 additional days for further information, documentation, or an interview. The ETIAS authorization will be valid for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever comes first. As the system has previously faced delays, travel experts advise travelers to apply for ETIAS as soon as they make their travel bookings and stay informed about the program’s status.