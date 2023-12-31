Escalating Threats Redirect Global Shipping Routes Away from Suez Canal

In a significant shift in global trade patterns, half of the container-ship fleet usually navigating through the Red Sea and Suez Canal is now avoiding this critical maritime passage. The Suez Canal, a pivotal sea link between Asia and Europe, is witnessing a substantial decrease in its usage because of the escalating threat of attacks in the region. The latest industry data, reflecting the growing security concerns, indicates that this avoidance could significantly impact international shipping, potentially causing delays and surging transportation costs.

Global Shipping Giants Reroute Vessels

Global shipping giants like Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, and CMA CGM have ceased their journeys through the Suez Canal due to the escalating attacks by Houthi rebels on merchant shipping in the Red Sea. These vessels are being rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to 10 days to voyage times and causing freight rates to surge. The reduction in daily transits via the Panama Canal is also contributing to the delays, and the uncertainty and instability in shipping service plans are expected to increase the cost of ocean freight and tighten space for cargo.

Disruption to Supply Chains

The disruption to supply chains caused by delayed ships is expected to be substantial. The Suez Canal is used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo, and redirecting ships around the southern tip of Africa is estimated to cost up to $1 million extra in fuel for every round trip between Asia and Northern Europe. This rerouting underscores the vulnerability of critical trade chokepoints to geopolitical risks and highlights the necessity for the maritime industry to adapt to evolving security landscapes.

Impact of the Houthi Attacks

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have been attacking container vessels, including one from Maersk, with missiles and small boats. These attacks have disrupted world trade, prompting major shipping companies to opt for the longer and costlier route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope rather than through the Suez Canal. The United States has launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard ships in Red Sea waters near Yemen, in response to these disruptions.

The attacks have also led to changes in operational strategies of global trade networks. For instance, toymaker Basic Fun is rerouting cargo away from the Suez Canal following these attacks. This situation is expected to cause a shortage of vessel space, increase transport prices, and lead to a diversion of shipments, thus altering the logistics of global trade.