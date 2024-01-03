en English
Law

Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War?

In the heart of the Middle East, tensions continue to rise as Israel makes military preparations along its northern border. The mounting concerns over potential conflicts between Israel and Lebanon have been further intensified after a suspected Israeli attack targeted a Hamas gathering in Beirut, leading to the death of at least seven members of the Palestinian militant group, including one of its founding members, Saleh al-Arouri.

Violence escalates along the Lebanon-Israel border

The Lebanon-Israel border has been a hotbed of tension and conflict since October 8, 2023, with Hezbollah firing rockets towards Israel in support of Hamas attacks. Israel’s response has been heavy-handed, leading to three Hezbollah fighters’ deaths and a string of air strikes and heavy artillery targeting villages in southern Lebanon. These confrontations have led to 191 deaths on the Lebanese side, comprising Hezbollah members, civilians, and members of other groups.

Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul struck down

In a significant turn of events, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul, which had ignited months of protests. This decision could reopen societal fissures in Israeli society that preceded the war against Hamas. The war has led to a significant drawdown of Israeli troops in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, leaving the economy in tatters and leading to a high civilian death toll.

Tensions threatening to escalate into full-scale war

The ongoing aggression marked by intermittent exchanges of gunfire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah has raised fears of the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006. With the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in a drone attack, these fears have been amplified. Residents of Beirut draw parallels between the violence 42 years ago and the current situation in Gaza, both involving heavy civilian casualties and the use of tactics such as besieging areas, cutting off supplies, and heavy bombardment.

Law Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

