en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Escalating Tensions at Finland-Russia Border Amid Unconventional Asylum Routes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Escalating Tensions at Finland-Russia Border Amid Unconventional Asylum Routes

Recently, Finnish border guards detained a group of men who had illegally crossed the extensive, forested border from Russia. This act, a violation of the currently closed border, is indicative of the escalating tensions along the newest boundary line between NATO and its key adversary, Russia. The group of individuals, who swiftly filed for asylum following their apprehension, claimed to have been assisted on the Russian side of the border, sparking a preliminary investigation by the Finnish Border Guard in collaboration with Russian border authorities.

Unconventional Route to Asylum

The Finnish government has raised concerns about the arrival of asylum seekers via unconventional routes, as formal checkpoints have largely been shut down since mid-November. This is not the first such attempt to cross the border; earlier in the week, four men attempted to enter Finland near the border town of Parikkala. The Finnish Border Guard arrested 11 Iranian male nationals who were trying to illegally enter Finland from Russia. Upon arrest, all 11 detainees sought asylum in Finland, further fueling the belief they were assisted in their illegal crossing from the Russian side.

Border Security and Geopolitical Strain

The Finland-Russia border, stretching over 1,300 kilometers, poses a significant security concern for Finland. Its vast length, coupled with the dense forests on both sides and the snow, complicates the monitoring and crossing conditions. This situation, a reflection of the broader geopolitical strain between NATO members and Russia, has led to the Finnish government deciding to keep the land border between Finland and Russia closed until February 11, 2024. In an unprecedented move, Finland has also begun construction of a fence along stretches of its border.

Implications for NATO’s Newest Member

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the pressure being exerted on Finland, the newest NATO member. The closures of the eight road crossings on Finland’s demarcation with Russia until mid-February and the construction of the border fence are clear indications of the country’s determination to bolster its border security. However, the support provided by Russian authorities to asylum seekers attempting to cross the border illegally has added a layer of complexity to this already tense situation.

0
Europe Finland Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
5 mins ago
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions
In the Western Balkans, a significant public infrastructure deficit, compared to the European Union’s average, is posing considerable challenges to economic growth and integration into the EU single market. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported that the region’s infrastructure is only half as developed as that of the EU. This gap not only hampers
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in the Western Balkans: Role of the EU and International Institutions
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
1 hour ago
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
2 hours ago
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
European Commission and EIF Launch Defence Equity Facility to Boost Defence and Security Sector
8 mins ago
European Commission and EIF Launch Defence Equity Facility to Boost Defence and Security Sector
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
44 mins ago
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
44 mins ago
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
11 seconds
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
18 seconds
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
19 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
19 seconds
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
28 seconds
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
40 seconds
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
50 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app