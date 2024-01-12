en English
Security

ERC-7265: Ethereum’s New Token Standard to Boost DeFi Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
ERC-7265: Ethereum’s New Token Standard to Boost DeFi Security

In the wake of significant losses plaguing the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, the Ethereum community has unveiled a new token standard. Termed as ERC-7265, this new standard is envisioned as a response to the over $5 billion in assets lost to various hacks and attacks in the DeFi realm. The primary feature of ERC-7265 is a ‘circuit breaker’ mechanism, designed to enhance the security of DeFi protocols by halting the transfer of tokens under suspicious circumstances.

ERC-7265: Bolstering DeFi Security

The circuit breaker mechanism, independent of the protocol’s underlying structure, pauses token transfers when a specific metric exceeds a predetermined threshold. It is triggered by unusual activity suggestive of a hack, such as re-entrancy attacks, logic errors, or oracle manipulations. This safety switch remains active until the issue has been adequately addressed.

Customizable Security Nurturing User Confidence

Developers can customize this robust safety feature to delay settlements, maintain custody of assets, or reverse attempted outflows post-breach. Such flexibility allows developers to tailor the circuit breaker according to the specific needs and vulnerabilities of their DeFi protocols. The introduction of ERC-7265 aims to foster security, stability, and consequently, user confidence in the DeFi sector.

The Road Ahead for ERC-7265

However, the efficacy of ERC-7265 in reducing DeFi risks hinges heavily on its acceptance by the Ethereum community and the willingness of developers to integrate it into their protocols. If successful, this new token standard could serve as a shield, making DeFi protocols more secure and resilient against potential attacks.

Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

