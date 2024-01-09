en English
Science & Technology

Engineered Pathogens: The Next Frontier in Warfare?

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
In a recent report by the RAND Corporation, funded by the U.S. Department of Defense, it is highlighted that the potential for engineered pathogens to be used in warfare is escalating due to significant advances in biotechnology. Traditionally, the utilization of biological weapons was often avoided due to the risk of unintentional harm, but the technological evolution in the field of biotechnology, including mRNA vaccines, CRISPR gene editing, and brain-computer interfaces, is altering this strategic perspective.

Targeting Genetics: The New Warfare Paradigm

With advancements in genetic research, it’s becoming increasingly feasible to engineer pathogens that target individuals with specific genetic markers. Such an approach not only makes these bioweapons more precise but also harder to trace back to their origin, posing a serious challenge to international accountability and the development of effective countermeasures.

The Rising Security Concerns of Biosafety Labs

The report also underscores the security risk posed by the surging number of biosafety labs worldwide. These laboratories, with their collection of dangerous pathogens, could become targets for theft. There has been a significant increase in the number of BSL-4 labs in Europe, leaping from around 10 in 2000 to over 40 in 2023. Asia, too, is witnessing the construction of new BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs.

The Human Body: A Potential New Warfighting Domain

The report concludes by suggesting a rather dystopian prospect: the human body could become a new domain for warfare. Countries might resort to using genetic engineering not only to enhance the performance of their soldiers but also to create targeted bioweapons. This foresight raises crucial ethical and security concerns about the potential usage of people’s DNA against them in warfare.

Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

