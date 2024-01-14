en English
Security

Ecuador’s Battle with Terrorist Gangs: A Threat to National Security

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
An ominous cloud hangs over Ecuador, as the nation grapples with an escalating threat from terrorist gangs. The criminals, who recently abducted a prison guide, have sent a chilling message to President Daniel Noboa. The note, laced with explicit threats involving knives and grenades, calls for negotiations, although the specifics of the demands remain undisclosed. This development, a stark embodiment of the challenges authorities face when tackling organized crime and terrorism, raises severe concerns about the security of correctional facilities and the welfare of their staff.

Escalating Violence and Organized Crime

The violence in Ecuador has been on an upward trajectory, largely due to the presence of Mexican cartels and international mafia groups. The bitter rivalry between Mexico’s two dominant drug cartels has spilled over into Ecuador, turning the nation into a significant transit point for cocaine bound for Europe. As a result, street gang violence has surged, and the homicide rate has skyrocketed. This situation has prompted President Noboa to designate 20 drug trafficking gangs as terrorist organizations, authorizing the military to neutralize them.

‘Plan Phoenix’: A Tough Stance against Crime

In a bid to curb the spiraling crime rates, President Noboa has launched a rigorous crackdown on organized crime groups, which he describes as spreading ‘terror’ through the prison system and the streets. Dubbed ‘Plan Phoenix’, this hardline approach has resulted in more than 850 arrests and the seizure of 246 guns. The Ecuadorian government has also deployed over 22,000 troops to restore order and ‘neutralize’ the gangs. However, the violence has not been without casualties – even respected members of the community, such as musicians, have fallen victim, and prison guards have been taken hostage.

A Plea for Patriotism

Amidst the turmoil, President Daniel Noboa is making a patriotic appeal to citizens to unite in the fight against these terrorist groups. He has proposed a bill to increase the value-added tax from 12% to 15% to help finance the fight against these gangs. Despite the nation’s distressed bond situation, President Noboa is implementing reforms, including temporary labor contracts and international arbitration, to attract investors and multilateral lenders. While his administration is cautious to avoid disrupting economic activity, the government has declared 22 gangs as military targets.

The issues facing Ecuador run deep, with corruption plaguing the judicial and political systems. However, President Noboa is committed to implementing necessary reforms and is determined to prevent Ecuador from becoming a narco-state. As Ecuador struggles against this growing menace, the need for regional and global support is clear. The battle against these criminal gangs requires resources, planning, and reliable equipment – a challenge that resonates not only within Ecuador, but across the globe.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

