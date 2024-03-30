DSS Urges Christians to Reject Fake News, Hate Speech Amid Tightened Easter Security

In an atmosphere of heightened security across Nigeria for the Easter celebrations, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Christians to eschew fake news, hate speech, and violence. This appeal comes as various security agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police, and the military, have significantly ramped up their presence to ensure a peaceful and safe holiday period.

Unified Security Front

The NSCDC, taking a proactive stance in Oyo State, has deployed 2,500 personnel to guard against threats like insurgency, kidnapping, and attacks. These measures are aimed at protecting strategic locations, critical national assets, and the public. Similarly, the Nigeria Police Force, alongside other security agencies, has intensified efforts nationwide, focusing on worship and recreation centers to prevent any untoward incidents. The collaborative efforts spotlight the commitment of Nigerian security agencies to maintain peace and order during significant festive periods.

Public Cooperation and Vigilance

With the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) assuring residents of maximum security, the collective message from security agencies is clear: public cooperation is paramount. Citizens are urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The DSS, in particular, has emphasized the importance of steering clear of activities that could mar the celebratory spirit, including the consumption of illicit drugs and excessive alcohol, and engaging in social vices. This call to action reflects a broader strategy aimed at not just securing the environment but also fostering a culture of responsibility and awareness among the populace.

Celebrating Responsibly

As Christians nationwide prepare to observe Easter, the emphasis on rejecting fake news, hate speech, and violence underscores the importance of unity and peace in these times. The concerted efforts by security agencies to beef up security are a testament to the government's resolve to ensure the safety of its citizens during significant celebrations. The public's response to these calls for cooperation and vigilance will be crucial in ensuring that the Easter celebrations are marked by peace and joy, free from any incidents that could disrupt the communal harmony.

The appeal by the DSS and the comprehensive security measures put in place reflect a keen awareness of the challenges that come with managing large-scale public events in a diverse and populous nation like Nigeria. As the nation comes together to celebrate Easter, the collective hope is for a peaceful, inclusive, and joyous observance, strengthened by a shared commitment to reject divisive elements and embrace the values of unity and peace.