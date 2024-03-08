DSS Caution Nigerians to be Vigilance, Seek Public Cooperation Amid Festive Security

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians, urging heightened vigilance against potential security threats, especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as the festive season approaches. In a press statement, the DSS spokesperson highlighted the critical role of public awareness and cooperation in mitigating these threats, emphasizing the importance of reporting suspicious activities to enhance national security.

According to recent data shared at the North East Security Meeting, the regions of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe have experienced a significant increase in ordinance explosion incidents, with hundreds of civilian casualties reported in the past years. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for public vigilance. The DSS, through its Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Peter Afunanya, specifically cautioned Nigerians to avoid crowded or suspicious areas and to stay informed about potential threats. The advisory, while felicitating with Muslim and Christian communities on the commencement of Ramadan and the Lent period, respectively, calls for a collective effort in reporting any strange objects, activities, and movements to security agencies.

Commitment to National Security

The DSS reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to providing strategic intelligence to other security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. Afunanya's statement also reflected on the spiritual significance of the Lenten and Ramadan periods, urging Nigerians to embrace values that foster inclusivity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. Furthermore, the DSS encourages religious leaders to prioritize empathy, cooperation, and conflict prevention, highlighting the importance of national unity and security beyond these observances.

The advisory also acknowledges the pivotal role of media organizations in promoting national security objectives through accurate and responsible reporting. The DSS calls for a collaborative effort between the security agencies, the media, and the public to enhance awareness and vigilance against threats. By fostering an environment of shared responsibility, the DSS aims to counteract the challenges posed by potential security threats effectively.

As the festive season draws near, the DSS's warning serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing security challenges facing the nation. It is a call to action for all Nigerians to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their communities. The collective effort and cooperation between the public, media, and security agencies are essential for achieving a peaceful and secure festive period for all.