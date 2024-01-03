Dog Warning Signs May Invite Burglars, Warns Insurance Firm LV

In a surprising turn of events, homeowners using ‘Beware of the Dog’ signs as a deterrent against burglars may be unwittingly signalling the presence of valuables inside their homes. These signs may suggest to potential intruders that the property relies on a dog for security, rather than a more advanced alarm system.

Pets and Home Security

Sarah Smith, a representative from the insurance firm LV, warns homeowners that such signs could inadvertently present an opportunity for burglars. Thieves can enter a property without triggering sensor alarms, which are often disabled when pets are inside. Smith advises homeowners to exercise caution with their security measures and to be aware of the fine print in their insurance policies. Certain actions or lack of precautions can lead to increased premiums or invalidated claims.

The Risk of Pet Entrances

For example, having a pet flap in the door could potentially allow a burglar to gain access. If there’s no sign of forced entry, the insurance company might reject a claim. The size of the pet flap is a significant factor, with larger pet entrances posing a greater risk. Smith recommends homeowners to be mindful of their pet entrances and to adjust them accordingly to minimise the chances of unlawful access.

Additional Security Measures

Other recommendations to enhance home security include refraining from posting holiday pictures on social media while away. Homeowners are also advised to secure ‘unoccupied house insurance cover’ for extended absences and not to leave spare keys in obvious places. Expensive gifts and new items, like electric bikes, should be added to the insurance policy immediately. These items not only hold high value but also pose potential risks, such as fire hazards from lithium-ion batteries.

Insurance providers advise that electric bikes should not be charged inside the home overnight and should be stored in a secure location. By following these guidelines, homeowners can maintain a secure environment and have peace of mind, knowing that their homes and valuables are protected.