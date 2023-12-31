en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

Detecting Hidden Cameras in Rentals: An Expert Guide

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Detecting Hidden Cameras in Rentals: An Expert Guide

Privacy concerns have escalated with the rise of hidden cameras in rental homes and hotels becoming increasingly prevalent. A survey by IPX1031 reveals that almost 60% of Americans in 2019 were anxious about hidden cameras in Airbnb homes, while 11% of vacation home renters reported discovering a hidden camera during their stay. The issue has been rampant in regions like South Korea, with over 30,000 cases reported between 2013 and 2018.

Reasons for Proliferation of Spy Cameras

Kenneth Bombace, CEO of Global Threat Solutions, attributes the surge of spy camera reports to the easy accessibility, and affordability of these cameras, and the heightened public awareness and improved detection capabilities. The democratization of technology has made it simple for anyone to own and install a spy camera.

To uncover hidden cameras, experts recommend commencing the search in private areas, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. A keen inspection of devices that appear out of place is essential, as most covert cameras are embedded in everyday household items like lights, thermostats, and clock radios. A method commonly used for detection is to use flashlights to spot the reflective glass from camera lenses.

Technological aids like Wi-Fi scanning apps, for instance, Fing, can pinpoint cameras linked to a network. Furthermore, apps like WiGLE can uncover devices broadcasting their network names. If these methods prove ineffective, spy camera detectors that scan for radio frequencies can be utilized. However, they are only effective if the camera is actively transmitting data.

The Challenge: Non-Transmitting Cameras

Many hidden cameras store data on SD cards, presenting a significant challenge as these are harder to detect when not transmitting information. Despite radio frequency scanners being available, the reliability of cheaper models is questionable.

In the event of discovering a hidden camera, it’s advisable to document it thoroughly, inform the authorities and hotel management, and request a refund. As travelers, one must always remain vigilant, familiarize themselves with what hidden cameras look like, and take steps to protect their privacy.

0
Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Jordan's Battlefront: Armed Forces Confront Drug Trafficking Threat

By Safak Costu

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri Amid Security Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Taliban Neutralizes Insurgents, Underscoring Afghanistan's Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investme ...
@Ireland · 25 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investme ...
heart comment 0
General Ospina: National Army Targets Criminal Organizations for Enhanced Security in 2023

By María Alejandra Trujillo

General Ospina: National Army Targets Criminal Organizations for Enhanced Security in 2023
Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes
Maersk Suspends Passage Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait for 48 Hours Amid Security Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Maersk Suspends Passage Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait for 48 Hours Amid Security Concerns
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Latest Headlines
World News
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
3 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
3 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
5 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
5 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
8 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
11 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
12 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
12 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
13 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
33 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
46 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
54 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app