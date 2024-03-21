Defence Minister Vows Swift Action: Kaduna Students' Rescue, Delta Soldiers' Killers to Face Justice

In a resolute address to troops in Kaduna, Defence Minister Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar assured the nation that the kidnapped students from Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area would be rescued promptly. During his visit, aimed at boosting the morale of the 1 Division Nigerian Army fighting against banditry in the North-West, he also promised stern action against those responsible for the recent deaths of military personnel in Delta State.

Advertisment

Commitment to End Insecurity

Abubakar, conveying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's gratitude and support, emphasized the government's determination to combat insecurity. "We have the power, will, strength, and determination," he stated, highlighting the high morale among the troops. The Minister's visit underscores the central government's focused efforts on rescuing the abducted students and addressing the broader security challenges plaguing the region.

Addressing the Troops and the Nation

Advertisment

The Defence Minister's dialogue with the army was twofold: appreciating their hard work and laying out the government's strategy for overcoming current security challenges. With 16 officers and soldiers tragically killed in Delta State, he described the incident as "sad and unfortunate," promising that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Regarding the abduction of 287 students in Kaduna, optimism was conveyed as Abubakar assured that good news was on the horizon due to ongoing efforts and measures.

Reaffirmation of Government's Resolve

The Minister's announcements come against a backdrop of increasing concern over security in Nigeria, with Kaduna State being a focal point of kidnapping and banditry. His statements serve not only as reassurance to the victims' families but also as a reaffirmation of the government's resolve to tackle the root causes of insecurity and violence. The emphasis on a swift and decisive response highlights an acute awareness of the need for action at all levels of governance.

As the nation watches closely, the government's pledge to rescue the kidnapped students and punish those behind the killings in Delta State is a critical test of its ability to address and mitigate the persistent security challenges. The outcome of these efforts will likely have significant implications for public confidence in security policies and the broader struggle against lawlessness in Nigeria.