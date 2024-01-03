Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU’s Tool for Stability and Development

As the European Union (EU) continues to bolster cross-border cooperation with neighbouring countries, it addresses a myriad of challenges and promotes stability, economic and social development, and good neighbourliness. This cooperative framework is governed by Article 3 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) and Articles 4, 162, 174-178, and 349 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

The Role of Funds and Regulations

Several regulations and funds, such as the European Regional Development Fund, the Cohesion Fund, and the European Social Fund Plus, offer crucial financial rules and resources that support these initiatives. Through the Interreg programmes and other mechanisms, the EU collaborates with 184 regions across 33 countries, positively impacting approximately 260 million inhabitants. These efforts uphold peace, sustainable development, and respect for European values, while addressing common challenges such as environmental protection, public health, and security.

Impacts of the Geopolitical Landscape

The geopolitical landscape, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, has significantly influenced cross-border cooperation. This impact is particularly felt in programs involving Russia and Belarus. The brain drain, especially from less developed border regions, poses a long-term challenge. Cross-border cooperation aims to mitigate this by creating employment opportunities and promoting economic development. The fragile situation in North Africa and the migration crisis underscore the necessity for Mediterranean cooperation.

The Importance of Cross-Border Projects

Cross-border projects play a crucial role in uniting communities, fostering innovation, and strengthening solidarity. However, concerns regarding the adequacy of funding and the need for simplified procedures to enhance the impact of these programs persist. The EU’s pre-accession process for candidate countries also benefits from cross-border cooperation by facilitating the sharing of experiences and initiating the economic and social convergence process.

Addressing Natural Resources and Climate Change

Cross-border cooperation is pivotal in managing natural resources, addressing climate change challenges, and promoting sustainable practices in areas such as renewable energy and the circular economy. The suspension of cooperation with Russia and Belarus has led to the redirection of funds to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, highlighting the need for security policy collaboration within cross-border cooperation frameworks.