en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Critical Vulnerabilities Detected in Bosch Rexroth’s Network-Connected Wrenches

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Critical Vulnerabilities Detected in Bosch Rexroth’s Network-Connected Wrenches

Security researchers from Nozomi have unveiled a series of vulnerabilities in the Bosch Rexroth Handheld Nutrunner NXA015S-36V-B, a network-connected wrench that plays a pivotal role in the assembly of sensitive devices across global factories. Bosch Rexroth, the manufacturer of this critical tool, has acknowledged the security flaws and is actively developing a remedial patch, expected to be released by the end of January 2024.

Instrumental in Ensuring Precision and Safety

The Bosch Rexroth Handheld Nutrunner NXA015S-36V-B is not merely a tool; it is a linchpin that ensures the precise torque levels required for the safety and reliability of numerous devices and instruments across various industries. In industries such as automotive, the correct torque prevents overheating and mechanical failures, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the entire assembly process.

Exploitable Vulnerabilities and Potential Sabotage

The discovered vulnerabilities, totaling 23, could potentially enable hackers to install malware on these wrench devices. This could lead to a frightening scenario where saboteurs, while controlling these tools, tighten fastenings incorrectly while displaying false torque levels. The potential fallout from such a circumstance could be catastrophic, especially in industries where precision and accuracy are paramount.

The Role of NEXO-OS Firmware

The vulnerabilities were located within the NEXO-OS firmware, which facilitates remote device management via a browser interface. In a controlled lab setting, the security firm demonstrated successful attacks, including instances where an unauthenticated attacker could gain root access and execute arbitrary code on the targeted wrench. The demonstration underscored the gravity of these security flaws, highlighting their potential to disrupt critical industrial operations.

In response, Bosch Rexroth has stated that security remains its top priority and it is diligently working to address the reported vulnerabilities. The firm’s commitment to releasing patches by the end of January 2024 offers a glimmer of hope in the face of such significant security concerns.

0
Automotive Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
46 mins ago
Bajaj Auto Expands EV Portfolio with Second Electric Scooter Launch
Leading automaker Bajaj Auto has made a strategic move in the evolving landscape of the automotive industry with the launch of its second electric scooter. This addition to Bajaj’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio is an indicator of the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a future-focused strategy embracing eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Amid the growing demand
Bajaj Auto Expands EV Portfolio with Second Electric Scooter Launch
Unstable Virus Mutations and New Street Legal Car with Race Engine Unveiled
1 hour ago
Unstable Virus Mutations and New Street Legal Car with Race Engine Unveiled
24M Unveils 'Impervio': A Game Changer in Battery Safety
2 hours ago
24M Unveils 'Impervio': A Game Changer in Battery Safety
Hampshire Garage Owner Dodges Theft Charges over Customer's Audi Quattro
52 mins ago
Hampshire Garage Owner Dodges Theft Charges over Customer's Audi Quattro
Mahindra & Mahindra and Mobileye Forge Ahead with Advanced Driving Technology
1 hour ago
Mahindra & Mahindra and Mobileye Forge Ahead with Advanced Driving Technology
Steel Strips Wheels Limited Acquires AMW Autocomponent Limited: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
1 hour ago
Steel Strips Wheels Limited Acquires AMW Autocomponent Limited: A Strategic Move for Market Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
3 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
3 mins
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
3 mins
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
5 mins
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
5 mins
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
6 mins
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
17 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
59 mins
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app