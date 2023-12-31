en English
Security

Covert Surveillance in Rentals: Tips to Spot Hidden Cameras

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:06 am EST
Covert Surveillance in Rentals: Tips to Spot Hidden Cameras

In the age of ubiquitous technology, the specter of surveillance looms large, especially in rented accommodation. This concern isn’t baseless. A survey conducted by IPX1031 revealed that nearly 60% of Americans harbor anxieties about covert cameras in Airbnb homes as of 2019, with 11% of vacation home renters reporting such an unsettling discovery.

The Surveillance Epidemic in South Korea

South Korea presents a disturbing data point in this narrative. Over 30,000 incidents of illicit filming using hidden cameras were reported in the country between 2013 and 2018. This proliferation of covert surveillance underlines the urgency to address this violation of privacy.

Identifying Hidden Cameras: Expert Advice

Kenneth Bombace, CEO of intelligence firm Global Threat Solutions, and other experts from the field, have stepped forward with a set of guidelines to help guests spot these concealed devices. They recommend initiating the search in private spaces like bathrooms and bedrooms where hosts, especially on platforms like Airbnb, are explicitly forbidden from installing cameras.

These hidden cameras are often cleverly disguised as everyday household items like lights, thermostats, and clock radios. A keen eye can spot out-of-place objects or use a flashlight to detect the reflective glass characteristic of camera lenses.

Technological Aids in Detecting Hidden Cameras

Technological tools can also assist in this endeavor. Wi-Fi scanning apps, for instance, can reveal devices connected to a network that could potentially be cameras. However, hosts may employ separate networks to circumvent detection. In such cases, Kody Kinzie, a security researcher, suggests looking for devices that broadcast their own network name using apps like WiGLE.

Radio frequency scanners are another effective tool to detect cameras that transmit data. However, cameras that record and store footage on SD cards pose a more significant challenge. The efficiency of these scanners can fluctuate based on their quality, suggesting that users need to be discerning in their choice.

As we step into an era of heightened technological sophistication, these tips offer a crucial shield against the invasion of privacy. They underscore the urgency for cyber security awareness, especially for travelers, as we continue our journey into the digital age.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

