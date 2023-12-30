Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola’s Progress

In a statement reflecting the spirit of unity, the President of the Republic of Angola emphasized the nation’s progress, attributing it to cooperative efforts leading it towards a ‘good port,’ a metaphor for a prosperous and stable state. This sentiment echoes the larger African vision encapsulated in Agenda 2063, the continent’s blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development over a 50-year period, steered by H.E. Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Efforts Towards Transparency and Accountability

Angola has taken a firm stance against non-compliance within its Public Investment Program (PIIM). The government is now holding businesses accountable for failing to adhere to stipulations, with the risk of criminal liability looming over non-compliant entities. This strategic measure is an effort to instill transparency and accountability in the execution of public projects, reflecting the government’s dedication to socio-economic development.

Angola’s Exit from OPEC

In a significant move, Angola has decided to part ways with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), citing that the membership no longer serves its interests. The country, which produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, has seen its decision cause a drop in oil prices. The exit, seen as a setback for OPEC and its allies, comes as the group struggles to have its members reduce output to bolster prices. The decision has further complicated matters for the wider OPEC+ oil producer group, which had already been delayed due to disagreements over African output quotas.

A Leap in Digital Services

