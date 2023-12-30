en English
Africa

Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola’s Progress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:29 pm EST
In a statement reflecting the spirit of unity, the President of the Republic of Angola emphasized the nation’s progress, attributing it to cooperative efforts leading it towards a ‘good port,’ a metaphor for a prosperous and stable state. This sentiment echoes the larger African vision encapsulated in Agenda 2063, the continent’s blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development over a 50-year period, steered by H.E. Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.

Efforts Towards Transparency and Accountability

Angola has taken a firm stance against non-compliance within its Public Investment Program (PIIM). The government is now holding businesses accountable for failing to adhere to stipulations, with the risk of criminal liability looming over non-compliant entities. This strategic measure is an effort to instill transparency and accountability in the execution of public projects, reflecting the government’s dedication to socio-economic development.

Angola’s Exit from OPEC

In a significant move, Angola has decided to part ways with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), citing that the membership no longer serves its interests. The country, which produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day, has seen its decision cause a drop in oil prices. The exit, seen as a setback for OPEC and its allies, comes as the group struggles to have its members reduce output to bolster prices. The decision has further complicated matters for the wider OPEC+ oil producer group, which had already been delayed due to disagreements over African output quotas.

A Leap in Digital Services

Apart from political and economic strides, Angola has also seen advancements in the digital sphere. A new link-shortening service has emerged, offering features that set it apart from its competitors. The service, which is 100% free, allows the creation of multiple links and provides detailed statistics for each one. The commitment to security is underscored by HTTPS and Firewall, and the service boasts the shortest URLs in the market, comprising a mere 14 characters. A user-friendly REST API further enhances the service’s appeal. Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the infrastructure is serverless and promises a 99.99% availability rate. Moreover, the service checks all links for viruses, ensuring user safety without requiring any payment.

Africa Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

