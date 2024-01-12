en English
Security

Convergint Financial and Genetec Collaborate to Boost ATM Security amid Rising Theft Attempts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Convergint Financial and Genetec Collaborate to Boost ATM Security amid Rising Theft Attempts

As the banking sector grapples with a marked surge in ATM theft attempts, two leading security solution providers, Convergint Financial and Genetec, have joined forces to fortify the industry’s defenses. The strategic collaboration is centered around the development of a comprehensive security solution that leverages advanced video management systems (VMS), equipped with behavioral analytics and event management capabilities.

Proactive Threat Monitoring and Improved Access Control

The core of this novel security strategy is the application of advanced VMS with behavioral analytics, allowing for proactive threat monitoring. By identifying suspicious patterns and potential threats, the system fosters an environment of preventative security, rather than reactive. This enhanced approach to security is particularly targeted at indoor ATM locations, which have been the focal point of increasing theft attempts.

Innovative Evidence Storage and Management

Another critical component of the Convergint and Genetec solution is the efficient management of evidence storage. In the event of security incidents, swift access to stored evidence is paramount. The advanced system developed by these two security giants facilitates this, ensuring that financial organizations can respond effectively and promptly to any threats.

Benefits for the Banking Industry

The collaboration between Convergint and Genetec offers a plethora of benefits for the banking industry. As well as enhanced protection of data and quick access to evidence, the solution provides increased situational awareness and streamlines decision-making processes in security operations. These benefits are vital in an era where the banking sector is undergoing transformative changes and faces heightened risks from organized crime-related thefts.

With this cutting-edge solution, Convergint Financial and Genetec underscore the importance of robust security infrastructure in the banking industry. The focus on proactive threat monitoring, improved access control, and efficient evidence storage highlights their commitment to addressing the pressing security challenges that the sector currently faces.

Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

