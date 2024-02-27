Cold Lake Energy Centre Boosts Security Against Vandalism, Unrest

In response to a surge in vandalism and disturbances, the Cold Lake City Council has embarked on a mission to fortify the security at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. This strategic move comes after a spate of incidents, including fights, vandalism, and other significant disruptions, were reported, necessitating a rigorous reevaluation of the facility's security protocols. Mayor Craig Copeland and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Kevin Nagoya have been at the forefront, addressing the gravity of the situation and spearheading the implementation of enhanced security measures.

Advertisment

Urgent Security Overhaul

During a Corporate Priorities meeting on February 20, the council deliberated on the pressing need to curb the escalating security issues plaguing the facility. The proposed plan includes a pivotal shift to a single entry point during weekdays, closely monitored to manage and mitigate unauthorized access and activities. This initiative is aimed at compartmentalizing spaces within the centre, thereby reducing the likelihood of vandalism and unsanctioned gatherings.

Comprehensive Security Strategy

Advertisment

Mayor Copeland emphasized the necessity of preventing idle youth from using the facility's hallways and empty spaces as hangouts, which has contributed to the recent spike in disruptive behaviors. To this end, the proposed security enhancement plan encompasses the introduction of rolling gates or barriers for specific areas during non-operational hours, external security patrols, and significant upgrades to the surveillance camera system. These measures are expected to serve as a deterrent to anti-social behavior and facilitate the collection of evidence for law enforcement in the event of criminal activities.

Forward-Looking Measures

The administration has been tasked with fleshing out the details of the proposed security enhancements, with further discussions slated for upcoming council meetings. Despite acknowledging the potential inconvenience to the public, CAO Nagoya underscored the importance of these changes in ensuring controlled access and improving security measures in line with the facility's expansion. The council's proactive stance reflects a commitment to safeguarding the facility while maintaining its status as a vibrant hub for community events and activities.

As the Cold Lake Energy Centre prepares to navigate these changes, the focus remains on striking a balance between accessibility and security. The council's decisive action underscores the imperative to address immediate security concerns while laying the groundwork for a safer and more secure environment for all patrons.