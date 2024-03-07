Chertoff Group Bolsters Security Expertise with New Senior Advisors Ted Singer, Bill Schieder

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 07, 2024 - The Chertoff Group, a premier global security risk management and growth advisory firm, announced today the addition of two distinguished senior advisors, Ted Singer and Bill Schieder, marking a significant enhancement to its advisory capabilities.

The appointments come at a critical time as organizations worldwide navigate an increasingly complex security landscape. With their extensive experience in global security and corporate risk management, Singer and Schieder are poised to offer valuable insights and solutions to the firm's clients.

Deepening Expertise in Global Security

Ted Singer, after a 35-year tenure at the Central Intelligence Agency with roles in leadership across global security matters, brings to The Chertoff Group a wealth of experience in geopolitical risk management. His background, particularly in the Middle East and Europe, will be instrumental in advising clients on navigating security challenges in volatile regions.

Bill Schieder, transitioning from significant corporate security roles at global Fortune 500 companies and an initial career at the Federal Bureau of Investigations, offers a unique perspective on integrating security as a strategic business enabler. His expertise will support The Chertoff Group's efforts in enhancing security risk and resilience for clients across various sectors.

Commitment to Client Success

"We are pleased to welcome Ted and Bill to The Chertoff Group. They each have diverse insights that will benefit our clients," said Michael Chertoff, executive chairman and co-founder of The Chertoff Group. These appointments underscore the firm's commitment to providing top-tier advisory services and helping clients to effectively manage security risks in a dynamic global environment.

Both Singer and Schieder expressed enthusiasm for their new roles and the opportunity to contribute to the firm's mission of assisting organizations in strengthening their security posture and navigating complex challenges.

A Vision for the Future

The integration of Singer and Schieder into The Chertoff Group's team signifies a strategic move to deepen the firm's expertise in critical areas of security risk management. As organizations face evolving threats, the firm's enhanced advisory capabilities are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding clients through the complexities of today's global security environment.

The appointments of Singer and Schieder not only reinforce The Chertoff Group's position as a leader in security advisory services but also highlight the firm's commitment to innovation and excellence in meeting the needs of its clients. With these strategic additions, The Chertoff Group is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and lead the way in security risk management and advisory services.