Safety

Chennai Police Amp Up Security Measures Ahead of Pongal Festival Finale

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
In light of the upcoming final day of the Pongal festival, the Chennai police have embarked on imposing stringent security measures. Due to the anticipation of large crowds thronging popular public areas, especially Marina Beach, the forces are making sure that the festival goes off without a hitch.

Security Measures at the Beachfront

The police have set up three temporary mini-control rooms along the beachfront, stretching from the Labour Statue to the Gandhi statue. Additionally, police assistance booths have been established at the entry points of seven service roads within the same vicinity. To ensure safety in the coastal waters, mechanized boats with 200 volunteers are on standby for rescue operations.

Enhanced Surveillance and Crowd Control

As part of the security upgrade, 13 temporary police watch towers will be installed. These towers will facilitate monitoring of the beach using binoculars and issuing instructions to the public via megaphones. The police personnel will also be equipped to relay immediate information to the control room. For increased vigilance, CCTVs will be installed at 12 critical intersections. Further, temporary fencing will be erected along the coast to discourage the public from entering the sea for bathing during the festival.

Specialized Teams for Coastal Monitoring

A team comprising 85 police officers from the Greater Chennai Police, along with the Coastal Security Group’s anti-drowning team, will be tasked with closely monitoring the coastal areas to enforce this prohibition. Similar security arrangements have been replicated at Elliot’s Beach.

Measures to Locate Missing Children

In a novel initiative to swiftly locate missing children amidst the bustling crowd, the police are preparing identity cards to be kept at police assistance booths and temporary control rooms. Parents can avail these cards, which include the child’s and parent’s details, to attach to their child’s wrist. Drone cameras will also be deployed on both beaches for additional surveillance.

Other Safety Measures

Other safety initiatives include setting up assistance booths at Children’s Park in Guindy and Island Grounds, bolstering security at commercial complexes, malls, and theatres, and organizing special vehicle check teams to monitor drunk driving and other traffic violations. The Chennai traffic police’s road safety teams will conduct patrols and raise safety awareness, while monitoring teams will remain vigil against bike races in several areas.

0
Safety Security
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

