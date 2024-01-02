Chad’s Armed Forces Day Celebrations Amid Dynamic Political Landscape

Chad’s Armed Forces Day, a significant event that pays homage to the military’s contributions to national stability, celebrated its 16th edition in the city of Sarh. The day, traditionally marked with military parades, exhibitions of military equipment, and public ceremonies, serves as a testament to the service and sacrifices of the military personnel and fosters a sense of unity and patriotism among citizens.

Masra’s Appointment as Prime Minister

In a surprising turn of events, Chad’s transitional government appointed former opposition leader, Succes Masra, as prime minister. Masra, a strong critic of the military rulers who seized power in April 2021, returned from a self-imposed exile in November following the signing of a reconciliation agreement.

Return from Exile and Political Reconciliation

Despite the opposition’s call for a boycott or a ‘no’ vote in the recent constitutional referendum, Masra urged his supporters to vote ‘yes’. His return from exile was guaranteed after signing a reconciliation agreement in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. His appointment as prime minister, however, has evoked mixed reactions among the populace, with some optimistic about positive change and others demanding justice for the October 2022 massacre.

Unresolved Controversy and the Search for Justice

Although Masra’s appointment signifies a step towards political reconciliation, it also sparks controversy due to the unresolved investigation into the October 2022 protests and the regime’s general amnesty for those involved. This controversy underscores the complex dynamics of Chad’s political landscape, even as the nation seeks to fortify its stability and security.