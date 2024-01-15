en English
Asia

CBRN Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2028: MarketsandMarkets Report

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield explosives (CBRN) Defense Market is projected to witness significant growth, from USD 16.1 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 21.4 billion by 2028. This increase reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, according to a recent report by MarketsandMarkets. The analysis further dissects this expansive market, shedding light on its segmentation by type, equipment, and end use.

Segment Breakdown

The report underscores that the chemical segment is anticipated to clinch the largest share, a development driven by the escalating threats of chemical warfare. When it comes to equipment, protective wearables, such as hazmat suits and gas masks, are expected to spearhead the segment. Meanwhile, in terms of end usage, the defense and government segment is projected to account for the most substantial share.

Geographical Distribution

The Asia Pacific region is tipped to contribute the largest share to the CBRN Defense market. This can be attributed to increased defense spending by countries like India and China, which are intensifying their efforts to bolster their defense infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The market’s landscape is marked by the presence of key players like Rheinmetall Defence, Thales Group, Smiths Group PLC, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Bruker Corporation. The report highlights that contracts and new product introductions featuring advanced technologies are the primary strategies employed by these companies to maintain their market presence. As an example, Avon Protection PLC, a personal protection equipment company based in England, has been selected by the German Navy to provide its multirole rebreather for military diving operations, a contract that is worth multiple millions in Euros.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

