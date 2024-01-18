en English
Security

Canonical Releases Crucial Security Update for Ubuntu Kernel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Canonical Releases Crucial Security Update for Ubuntu Kernel

Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu operating system, has rolled out a crucial security update for the Linux kernel on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) systems running kernel series 5.11. This update, which is the second of its kind in just three weeks, targets eight serious security vulnerabilities that threatened the integrity of these systems.

Unveiling the Vulnerabilities

Among the vulnerabilities addressed in this update are a series of flaws that could potentially enable attackers to expose sensitive information, cause denial of service, or execute arbitrary code. These include CVE-2021-3732 in the overlay file system, CVE-2021-3739 in the Btrfs file system, CVE-2021-40490 in the EXT4 file system, CVE-2021-42008 in the network protocol driver, CVE-2020-3702 in the Wi-Fi driver, CVE-2021-3753 in the virtual terminal device, CVE-2021-3743 in the Qualcomm IPC Router protocol, and CVE-2021-38166 in the BPF subsystem.

Update Availability and Installation

The security update is available for all supported architectures and kernel flavors that Ubuntu supports, including 64-bit, Raspberry Pi, AWS, GCP, Azure, and KVM systems. Users are advised to update their systems to the new kernel version (linux-image 5.11.0.38.39 for 64-bit) using the Terminal app or the Software Updater utility. To ensure the full implementation of the security patches, users are urged to reboot their machines after the installation.

Continued Commitment to Security

Canonical’s swift action to release this security update underscores their ongoing commitment to providing a secure and stable operating environment for Ubuntu users. It serves as a reminder of the importance of regular system updates to ensure the best protection against potential security threats. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too does the sophistication of cyber threats, making the role of such updates ever more crucial.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

