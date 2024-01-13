Brunei’s Imams Laud Police Force’s Role in National Stability on its 103rd Anniversary

During the Friday sermon, religious leaders in Brunei underscored the vital role of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) in upholding public trust, professionalism, and discipline. The sermon, which marked the 103rd anniversary of the RBPF on January 1, 2024, was a call to action for police officers to perform their duties with impartiality, fairness, and the pursuit of excellence.

Police Force: The Guardians of National Stability

The imams highlighted the significance of the police force setting an exemplary standard for the public. The police, they stated, are not only enforcers of the law but also guardians against crime, contributing to the stability of the nation. They stressed the importance of continuous learning and enhancing skills for police personnel to fulfill their duties effectively.

Peace: A Divine Blessing

The sermon also spoke of the peace that Brunei enjoys, referring to it as a divine blessing. The imams urged citizens to cherish and protect this peace, as it is the foundation of comfortable living, progress, and safety. They emphasized the need for the police force to collaborate with the community to combat crime and maintain the country’s peace and prosperity.

Adapting to the Cyber Era

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the digital age, the imams praised the police force for adapting to technological changes. They encouraged officers to continue enhancing their knowledge to effectively tackle emerging criminal trends, especially cybercrime. Their words underscored the police force’s instrumental role in achieving the objectives of Brunei Vision 2035, which envisions a secure and prosperous future for the nation.