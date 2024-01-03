en English
New Zealand

Bomb Threat Evacuates Waitangi Treaty Grounds Museums in New Zealand

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST


In a startling incident, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds museums in Northland, New Zealand, were hastily evacuated following a bomb threat communicated through email on Wednesday morning. Part of a chain email, the threat ominously reached various museums throughout the country, along with several hotel chains. The email chillingly indicated that hidden bombs were primed to detonate within the next few hours.

Immediate Evacuation and Police Intervention

Upon receiving the threat, a senior staff member at the Treaty Grounds didn’t waste a second in alerting chief executive Ben Dalton. Dalton, in turn, immediately contacted the police. The museums, Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship and Te Kngahu Museum of Waitangi, were promptly evacuated. The number of visitors at the time of the evacuation was estimated to be between 23 to 30.

Contrary Reports and Police Search

Contrary to various reports circulating on social media, the Whare Waka cafe located in the vicinity was not evacuated. The police, acting with commendable speed, conducted a thorough search of the premises. Having cleared the premises of any potential threats, the museums were allowed to reopen their doors by 11 am.

Police Statement on Future Threats

In the wake of the incident, the police made a decision not to publicize information on similar non-specific mass email threats going forward. Their statement underscored that such threats have been the cause of undue concern and unnecessary evacuations in recent incidents. However, they reassured the public that all threats are taken seriously, and information will be disseminated when it is deemed necessary for public safety.

New Zealand Security
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

