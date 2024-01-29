Bishwa Ijtema 2024: Extensive Preparations Underway for World's Largest Muslim Gathering

On February 2, 2024, the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, one of the world's largest Muslim congregations, will commence on the banks of the Turag River at Tongi, near the city. The event, which will run until February 4, is set to witness the participation of followers of Maulana Zubairul Hasan Kandhlawi. The second phase, scheduled from February 9 to 11, will cater to the supporters of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi.

Elaborate Security Measures for Bishwa Ijtema

The government has implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of attendees. This includes the deployment of 7,500 law enforcement officers, surveillance by helicopters, and the monitoring of the event grounds with closed-circuit cameras and other advanced security technologies. Additional security features comprise metal detectors, night vision goggles, binoculars, and various specialized teams such as bomb disposal, anti-terrorism, and quick response units.

Transportation and Health Services

For transportation, the Railway Department will operate 17 special trains and ensure all inter-city and other trains are servicing during the event. The Gazipur District Hospital has also prepared to provide healthcare services to the devotees during Bishwa Ijtema, evidencing the meticulous planning and coordination that has gone into the event to ensure a safe and seamless congregation.

Significance of Bishwa Ijtema

The annual Bishwa Ijtema is a testament to the unity and solidarity of the Muslim community. It is a time for spiritual rejuvenation, reflection, and prayer. The event is not just a religious gathering, but a symbol of faith, brotherhood, and unity among Muslims worldwide. The comprehensive preparation for the event, including elaborate security measures and healthcare provisions, is a clear indication of the significance of this event in the global Muslim community.