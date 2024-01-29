Bermuda Ministry Dismisses Speed Camera Rumors, Outlines Future CCTV Plans

In a move to dispel swirling rumors, the Bermuda Ministry of National Security has clarified that speed cameras are not presently in use on the island's roads. The ministry's announcement comes in the wake of rising online speculation regarding the presence of 'speed trap cameras'.

Clarifying the Existence of Speed Cameras

A spokesperson from the ministry acknowledged the rumors but stated unequivocally that while the cameras exist, they are not currently operational. However, the spokesperson did not completely dismiss the idea of speed cameras, indicating that they are expected to be a future addition to Bermuda's Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system.

Expansion of the CCTV Network

In a recent Throne Speech, the government had underlined its commitment to enhancing the island's CCTV network. This enhancement is part of a series of planned security improvements aimed at providing a safer environment for the public. As per the spokesperson, work to install the updated CCTV system has already begun, with over a third of the project already completed. However, full implementation of the system, initially set to be completed by the end of 2023, has been delayed.

Advanced Features and Future Plans

The forthcoming system, projected to be fully operational by the end of April, will include advanced features such as license plate recognition. In a subsequent phase of the CCTV project, the ministry plans to introduce speed cameras. The spokesperson took this opportunity to urge the island's community to practice safe and courteous driving on the roads. The ministry also asserted its intention to keep the public informed about the progress of the CCTV project in the near future.