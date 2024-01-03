Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol: A Reliable Shotgun Option for Law Enforcement

The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol, a semiautomatic shotgun, has emerged as a fitting tool for law enforcement use. The shotgun comes with a series of features designed to enhance accuracy, ease of use, and durability. The 19″ chrome-lined barrel and 3″ chamber are compatible with both 2 3/4″ and 3″ shells. A large front sight post and a ghost ring rear sight facilitate quick target acquisition while ensuring pinpoint accuracy with both buckshot and slugs.

Designed for Tactical Use

Equipped with a section of Picatinny rail for mounting optics, the A300 Ultima Patrol is designed for tactical applications. The full-length magazine tube can accommodate seven 2 3/4″ shells, while the polymer barrel clamp is equipped with QD sling points and M-LOK slots. The shotgun’s comfortable, secure tapered forend also features additional M-LOK slots, and the grip area is aggressively textured to ensure a firm hold.

Factory Improvements and Durability

Notably, this shotgun model includes factory improvements such as a beveled loading port and an extended lifter for easier reloading. During testing phases, the A300 Ultima Patrol demonstrated superior performance with various types of ammunition, including buckshot and slugs. Impressively, it maintained functionality even after firing 600 rounds without cleaning or oiling.

A Reliable Option for Law Enforcement

The shotgun’s 13″ length of pull makes it well-suited for tactical use, particularly for officers wearing body armor. With the A300 Ultima Patrol, Beretta, a respected name in firearm manufacturing since 1526, appears to have produced a reliable and affordable shotgun option for law enforcement.