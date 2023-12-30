en English
Military

Bat Hefer: A Town Under Threat and the Unseen War Beneath Gaza

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:14 pm EST
Bat Hefer: A Town Under Threat and the Unseen War Beneath Gaza

In the quiet town of Bat Hefer, nestled near the West Bank’s boundary, an unsettling soundtrack has begun to play. The residents report hearing persistent digging noises beneath their homes, evoking the chilling memory of the Hamas-perpetrated massacre on October 7. Despite a lack of physical evidence from three preceding inspections, the city council has ordered two additional checks, bringing the issue into sharp focus.

Heightened Tensions and Unseen Threats

The people of Bat Hefer are living under an invisible sword of Damocles. The constant possibility of direct and indirect fire from Hezbollah and Hamas has heightened anxieties. The sight of missiles launching across Israel’s northern border, coupled with the mysterious digging noises, has amplified these fears. In response, the Emek Hefer Regional Council has communicated a significant commitment to addressing the situation, promising a thorough investigation using diverse methodologies.

Unearthing the Underworld: Israel’s Military Campaign

While the town grapples with its fears, the Israeli military is engaged in a massive operation to dismantle the complex network of tunnels that Hamas has carved out beneath Gaza. This operation, which involves pumping seawater into the tunnels, follows nearly three months of Israeli bombings in Gaza. The targets: a network of passages used by Hamas for movement, storage of weapons, and orchestration of terror attacks.

Unraveling the Labyrinth

Israeli officials believe the tunnel network is broad and intricate, with approximately 800 tunnels identified thus far. These subterranean highways, hidden beneath the surface, play a central role in Hamas’s strategy. As the Israeli military continues to probe the depths of this underworld, the residents of Bat Hefer hope that their fears will remain unfounded and that tranquility will return to their town.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

