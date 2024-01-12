Asantehene Praises IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Service

The Asantehene, the traditional leader of the Asante people in Ghana, has lauded the transformative impact of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on the nation’s police service. The commendation was made during an event where the Asantehene spotlighted the significant reforms and modernization initiatives undertaken by the IGP after assuming office.

A New Wave of Police Reforms

The IGP’s reforms have been wide-ranging, encompassing modernization initiatives, heightened security measures, and boosted professionalism within the police force. These changes have been instrumental in fostering a more secure environment for Ghana’s citizens and in strengthening the bond between the police and the communities they serve. The Asantehene specifically noted the increased visibility of police during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, which has led to a decrease in robberies and road accidents.

Recognition and Gratitude

The IGP expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his ongoing commitment towards a more efficient and reliable police service. He promised to uphold the police visibility plan in the Ashanti Region and across the country and engage with stakeholders to enhance security. The Asantehene also encouraged the Police Management Board to expand its patrol activities nationwide and charged the IGP to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2024 General Election.

Persistence in the Face of Challenges

While lauding the IGP’s efforts, the Asantehene also offered words of counsel, urging Dr. Dampare not to let the challenges of his office change his personality. In response, IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare reinforced his pledge to persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry. This exchange underscores the importance of the IGP’s role in Ghana’s security landscape and the high expectations attached to it.