en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Asantehene Praises IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Service

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Asantehene Praises IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Service

The Asantehene, the traditional leader of the Asante people in Ghana, has lauded the transformative impact of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on the nation’s police service. The commendation was made during an event where the Asantehene spotlighted the significant reforms and modernization initiatives undertaken by the IGP after assuming office.

A New Wave of Police Reforms

The IGP’s reforms have been wide-ranging, encompassing modernization initiatives, heightened security measures, and boosted professionalism within the police force. These changes have been instrumental in fostering a more secure environment for Ghana’s citizens and in strengthening the bond between the police and the communities they serve. The Asantehene specifically noted the increased visibility of police during the Christmas festivities in the Ashanti region, which has led to a decrease in robberies and road accidents.

Recognition and Gratitude

The IGP expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his ongoing commitment towards a more efficient and reliable police service. He promised to uphold the police visibility plan in the Ashanti Region and across the country and engage with stakeholders to enhance security. The Asantehene also encouraged the Police Management Board to expand its patrol activities nationwide and charged the IGP to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2024 General Election.

Persistence in the Face of Challenges

While lauding the IGP’s efforts, the Asantehene also offered words of counsel, urging Dr. Dampare not to let the challenges of his office change his personality. In response, IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare reinforced his pledge to persist in their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizenry. This exchange underscores the importance of the IGP’s role in Ghana’s security landscape and the high expectations attached to it.

0
Africa Law Security
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
22 mins ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa marked the 112th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC) with a thought-provoking address at the party’s annual presidential gala dinner. The high-profile event, a fixture on the ANC’s calendar, serves as a platform for the President to reflect on South Africa’s past, present, and future, and to articulate his
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
50 mins ago
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
52 mins ago
Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
29 mins ago
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
41 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud In Strategic Dialogue with UN Secretary-General Guterres
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
46 mins ago
AFCON 2023-2024: Five Strikers Poised to Impact the Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
3 mins
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
5 mins
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
6 mins
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison
7 mins
Defiance in Suriname: Former President Bouterse Refuses to Report to Prison
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
7 mins
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for De-escalation in Gulf of Aden
8 mins
Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for De-escalation in Gulf of Aden
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
10 mins
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
11 mins
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
13 mins
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app