Arunachal Pradesh Election Security: Strict Vigil on India-Myanmar Border to Thwart Disruption

As Arunachal Pradesh gears up for the 2024 elections, a senior election official announced on April 1 that security forces will maintain a rigorous watch along the India-Myanmar boundary. This measure aims to prevent any interference from anti-social elements across the border during the poll process. The state is set to hold simultaneous elections for two Lok Sabha and 50 Assembly constituencies on April 19, with significant steps taken to ensure a smooth and secure voting atmosphere.

Advertisment

Strategic Security Measures

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain emphasized that the border would not be sealed but closely monitored, with forces conducting continuous patrolling. The focus extends beyond the international border, with vigilant monitoring of inter-State borders with Nagaland and Assam to prevent any unlawful activities. In addition to the deployment of forces, the election machinery has taken proactive steps by binding down 2,864 habitual offenders and seizing a substantial number of illegal firearms to uphold law and order during the election period.

Preparations for a Fair Election

To further bolster the security framework, the CEO announced that all 37 inter-State entry points would be under constant surveillance. Efforts to ensure a fair election process also include the seizure of cash and liquor worth ₹11.5 crore and the appeal to the public for the deposit of licensed firearms. With 8,92,694 voters, including 4,54,256 women, the state election machinery has identified 588 polling booths as critical and 443 as vulnerable, highlighting the extensive preparations undertaken for the upcoming elections.