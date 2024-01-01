Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Thrives Amid Direct Flights, Dominica Mourns Cultural Icon

Tourism in Antigua and Barbuda is witnessing a significant upswing, with forecasts predicting an unprecedented year for visitor arrivals. This positive trend in the tourism sector is further bolstered by the resumption of direct flights from Orlando by low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines, a move anticipated to augment the influx of tourists.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Boom

As the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda grapples with its ongoing dispute with the United States over a $21 million annual compensation concerning former gambling laws and access to US markets, its tourism sector is thriving. The country’s victory in a World Trade Organization case about the issue has yet to bear fruit in the form of the expected compensation, creating a discord between the two nations over the rightful amount.

Antigua and Barbuda hope that receipts from this compensation will provide a much-needed boost to their struggling economy. At the same time, the tourism sector is witnessing a boom. The Verandah Antigua, an all-inclusive beach resort, recently underwent a transformation, emerging as the newest adults-only resort in the Caribbean. The refurbished property boasts modern luxury suites, two splendid beaches, four pools, and a mini-golf course, offering tourists a slice of paradise.

Direct Flights Boost Visitor Numbers

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, Frontier Airlines has resumed direct flights from Orlando, a move that is expected to significantly contribute to the surge in tourist arrivals. The low-fare carrier’s return is a fillip to the island’s connectivity, making it more accessible to vacationers. In a related development, Delta Air Lines has reintroduced nonstop service to Curacao, further augmenting travel options to the Caribbean.

Cultural Loss and Security Developments in Dominica

While Antigua and Barbuda revel in their tourism success, the island nation of Dominica mourns the loss of a significant cultural figure, Dr. Alwin Bully. His demise on March 10, 2023, at the age of 74, has left a void in the cultural landscape of Dominica and the wider Caribbean community. Described as a ‘cultural treasure’ and an icon, Dr. Bully’s death has had a profound impact.

In other news from Dominica, Jungle Bay Dominica announced the appointment of Mr. Claude Weekes as the Head of Physical Property and Security. Mr. Weekes, with over 40 years of service in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force and a retirement at the rank of Assistant Superintendent in August 2023, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

These developments underline the dynamic changes occurring in the Caribbean, from the flourishing tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda to the preservation of cultural heritage and improvements in security in Dominica.