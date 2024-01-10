ADT Warns of Google Street View Risks, Offers Home Security Tips

In a landscape where technology and privacy often find themselves at crossroads, security experts at ADT have pointed out a potential pitfall of Google’s widely-used Street View tool. While it is a marvel in terms of virtual navigation, the service also inadvertently serves as a tool for potential criminals scouting for vulnerable homes.

Google Street View: A Double-Edged Sword

Google Street View, designed to provide 360-degree images of streets around the world, has become an essential part of our digital lives. However, despite its utility, ADT security experts warn of its unintended consequences. The software blurs faces and license plates to maintain privacy, but crucially, it does not blur homes. This oversight could potentially expose residents to criminal activities, as potential thieves might exploit Street View to understand the layout of homes and spot valuables.

ADT’s Call to Action

Addressing this concern, ADT’s General Manager, Michele Bennett, advises homeowners to request Google to blur their homes to enhance their privacy and safety. She states, “Google has a process for individuals to report and request blurring of their homes, which they review promptly.” This step is a significant addition to the arsenal of tools homeowners can use to safeguard their properties.

Five Security Tips from ADT

In addition to advising homeowners to blur their houses on Google Street View, ADT has provided five security tips to fortify homes against burglaries. These include making it seem like someone is home using Smart Plugs, using a smart video doorbell to monitor visitors, securing sheds and outbuildings with proper locks and lighting, installing an alarm system, and ensuring windows and doors are locked, especially during the darker winter months. These measures serve to deter potential criminals and provide homeowners with peace of mind.