Abia State University Students Raise Alarm Over Escalating Cult Activities

Abia State University students are currently engulfed in fear due to a surge in cult-related activities, including the recent murder of a peer, prompting calls for enhanced security measures. The institution's Student Union Government, led by President Chidirim Chinenye, is advocating for military intervention and the establishment of a military base to combat the menace. This appeal follows incidents of extortion, assault, and the death of a student, underscoring the urgent need for a crackdown on campus cultism.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Increased Security

In light of the growing concern, the Student Union Government has voiced a strong appeal to the authorities to bolster security within and around the academic institution. Chinenye highlighted the vulnerability of students, particularly in off-campus lodgings, to cultist attacks. The recent tragic incident, where a student lost his life, has intensified the plea for immediate action. The SUG's Public Relations Officer, Victor Okon, emphasized the necessity of a more vigilant security presence and the availability of emergency contact numbers for students.

Students' Terrifying Encounters

Advertisment

Several students shared their harrowing experiences, shedding light on the brazen operations of these cult groups. One recounted how he was extorted and threatened at gunpoint, revealing the cultists' tactic of targeting individuals during late hours. Another chilling narrative came from Goodluck Ahamefule, an ex-student, who narrowly escaped death during a mistaken identity confrontation with armed cultists. These testimonies underscore the perilous environment students navigate, making the call for enhanced security measures all the more critical.

Authorities' Response

In response to the escalating situation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chioma Chinaka, assured that proactive steps are being taken to safeguard the university community. While specific strategies remain confidential to not undermine their effectiveness, Chinaka highlighted ongoing awareness campaigns and educational programs aimed at deterring cultism. These efforts reflect a multifaceted approach to addressing the issue, combining immediate security actions with long-term preventive measures.

The specter of cultism at Abia State University casts a long shadow over the academic and social life of its students. The recent upsurge in violence and criminal activities associated with cult groups has not only endangered lives but has also created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. As the university community and authorities grapple with this challenge, the collective response and the effectiveness of implemented measures will be pivotal in restoring peace and security on campus. Amid this turmoil, the resilience and solidarity among students and educators alike emerge as a beacon of hope, underscoring the importance of unity in overcoming adversity.