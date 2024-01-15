A Day of Repatriation: 837 Afghan Nationals Safely Returned

The ongoing repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals back to their homeland recently marked a significant milestone. In a single day, 837 Afghan nationals, previously residing illegally in foreign countries, landed safely back on Afghan soil. This recent figure underscores a broader initiative to address the global issue of illegal immigration.

Mass Repatriation Continues

A total of 468,151 Afghan nationals have, thus far, been repatriated in a process that prioritises both dignity and safety. This extensive operation involves both the establishment of transit camps and the deployment of vehicles to ensure a well-coordinated and respectful transition.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The repatriation figures include men, women, and children who had previously been residing illegally in foreign nations. The initiative, which is a testament to global efforts to tackle illegal immigration, is being carried out at the Torkham and Chaman borders, among other locations.

The Road Ahead

While the recent milestone of 837 Afghan nationals returning home in a single day is significant, the journey ahead remains long. The process of repatriation is complex and multifaceted, requiring international cooperation, logistical support, and a commitment to human dignity. The ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals is an example of how this can be achieved.