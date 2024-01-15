en English
Refugees

A Day of Repatriation: 837 Afghan Nationals Safely Returned

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
The ongoing repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals back to their homeland recently marked a significant milestone. In a single day, 837 Afghan nationals, previously residing illegally in foreign countries, landed safely back on Afghan soil. This recent figure underscores a broader initiative to address the global issue of illegal immigration.

Mass Repatriation Continues

A total of 468,151 Afghan nationals have, thus far, been repatriated in a process that prioritises both dignity and safety. This extensive operation involves both the establishment of transit camps and the deployment of vehicles to ensure a well-coordinated and respectful transition.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The repatriation figures include men, women, and children who had previously been residing illegally in foreign nations. The initiative, which is a testament to global efforts to tackle illegal immigration, is being carried out at the Torkham and Chaman borders, among other locations.

The Road Ahead

While the recent milestone of 837 Afghan nationals returning home in a single day is significant, the journey ahead remains long. The process of repatriation is complex and multifaceted, requiring international cooperation, logistical support, and a commitment to human dignity. The ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals is an example of how this can be achieved.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

