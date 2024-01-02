en English
Foreign Affairs

2024’s Simmering Global Conflicts: Spotlight on Venezuela-Guyana Dispute & Ireland’s Undersea Cables

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
2024’s Simmering Global Conflicts: Spotlight on Venezuela-Guyana Dispute & Ireland’s Undersea Cables

Global sparks are flaring in 2024, as spotlighted by Foreign Policy Magazine, with eight simmering threats that could potentially boil over into full-scale conflicts. Among these, a significant flashpoint is the escalating territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region, fueled by the discovery of oil deposits off the Guyanese coast in 2015.

Referendum Repercussions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with an eye on an unpopular election, set a controversial course by organizing a referendum on December 3, 2023. The voters overwhelmingly backed annexation of the Essequibo, despite an International Court of Justice order to halt the vote. Maduro’s audacious move has drawn regional powers into the fray; Brazil has mobilized troops to its border, and the United States has announced joint air drills with Guyana.

Latin America’s Test of Resilience

This dispute is putting Latin America’s conflict resolution mechanisms to the acid test. Both Venezuela and Guyana have pledged to keep away from the use of force, following mediation. Yet, the situation remains fraught. The dispatch of the British warship HMS Trent to Guyana by the United Kingdom has stoked tensions, leading Maduro to issue a stern warning against perceived military threats and violations of prior agreements.

Undersea Cable Vulnerability

Another simmering concern flagged by Foreign Policy Magazine is the security of undersea cables off Ireland’s southern coast, integral to global communications. The diminutive size of the Irish navy leaves it open to potential sabotage by hostile states. Russian naval vessels, including one involved in the war against Ukraine, have been sighted in Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. This raises a stark question – can Ireland, with its limited naval capabilities, ward off sabotage attempts on these vital infrastructures?

Foreign Affairs International Relations Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

