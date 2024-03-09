On the morning of March 9, 2024, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, wounding three civilians and intensifying the conflict that has seen a sharp rise in violence since the region was liberated by Ukrainian forces in the fall of 2022. The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported the incident through a Telegram post, highlighting the ongoing struggle for control over territories along the Dnipro River.

Rising Tensions in Liberated Kherson

Following the strategic liberation of Kherson and adjacent areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River by Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russian troops have been relegated to the river's eastern bank. From this position, they have conducted regular assaults on the liberated territories, causing not only civilian casualties but also significant destruction to homes and infrastructure. The attack on March 9, occurring around 8:40 a.m. local time, underlines the precarious security situation in the region despite Ukrainian control.

Wider Impact on Ukrainian Civilians

Aside from the immediate harm inflicted upon Kherson's civilians, Russian military actions on the same day also resulted in fatalities and injuries across the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. This included the death of a 16-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, underscoring the broader humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict. The sustained military offensive by Russian forces, utilizing artillery and drone strikes, has led to a significant escalation in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage throughout the affected regions.