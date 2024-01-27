Russian Military Sets Foot in Burkina Faso Amidst Political Unrest

In a recent development, approximately 100 Russian soldiers, identified as part of the African Corps, have reportedly landed in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. According to sources, their mission is to bolster military support, guaranteeing the security of the country's leader, Ibrahim Traoré, and the Burkinabe people amidst an increasingly volatile political landscape.
Unveiling the Situation
Burkina Faso's political and humanitarian dynamics have been unstable for an extended period, with various armed groups, including factions linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization, maintaining an active presence in the region. The country has also been rattled by two military coups within a few months, escalating the precariousness of the situation. Human Rights Watch has cited multiple civilian casualties resulting from drone strikes targeted at Islamist terrorists in Burkina Faso.
Russian Arrival and Implications
The arrival of a contingent of Russian military personnel in Burkina Faso, announced on a Telegram channel linked to the GRU and the former private security firm Wagner on January 24, has stirred waves of concern. The deployment, which is expected to total 300, is tasked with ensuring the safety of the country's leadership and residents, training Burkinabe counterparts, and patrolling high-risk areas. Satellite imagery and social media posts have corroborated the landing of an Ilyushin IL-76, a Russian transport plane, in Ouagadougou, further affirming the reports.
Global Concerns and Repercussions
This strategic move has ignited apprehensions about Russia's expanding influence in the region, particularly in the Sahel, where Moscow-friendly juntas have assumed power in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Eyewitness accounts and additional posts on various Telegram channels have suggested a noticeable Russian military presence in Ouagadougou, with images revealing personnel alongside military vehicles and the emblematic Wagner flag. However, the junta led by Traoré has not yet confirmed these reports.