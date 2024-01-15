en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Russia-Ukraine Negotiations: Tensions, Jokes, and Hopes in Istanbul

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
Russia-Ukraine Negotiations: Tensions, Jokes, and Hopes in Istanbul

High Stakes in Istanbul: Russia and Ukraine Negotiations

In a momentous display of diplomatic engagement, delegations from Russia and Ukraine convened at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace in March 2022. The atmosphere was a paradoxical blend of tension and levity, reflecting the complexity of the situation.

The Diplomatic Dance

David Arakhamia, the lead Ukrainian negotiator, lightened the atmosphere with a quip directed at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Medinsky, an adviser to President Putin. Arakhamia clarified that a bottle on the table was antiseptic, not vodka. Despite the humour, the gravity of the circumstances was palpable. The Ukrainian delegates chose a casual attire, contrasting with the formal attire of the Russian counterparts. Turkey’s president kickstarted the occasion with a hopeful speech.

Caution, Context, and Complexities

However, caution permeated the air. Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, had earlier advised the Ukrainian negotiators to avoid consuming any beverages offered by the Russians and not to touch surfaces. This suggestion underscored the profound mistrust and intricate dynamics at play during these peace talks.

Adding layers to the context, rumours swirled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s intervention may have significantly influenced the negotiations. These whispers hint at the international influences and the multi-faceted nature of diplomatic engagements between the warring nations.

The On-The-Ground Reality

Meanwhile, back on the battleground, Russia announced a reduction in military operations around Kyiv and Chernihiv. However, Western allies remained wary. Ukraine proposed to abstain from joining military alliances or hosting foreign troops, provided it had external security guarantees and Russia did not obstruct its ambitions to join the European Union.

The fate of the eastern regions and Ukraine’s ongoing resistance were subjects of intense discussion. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated that Russia is far from the objectives of its initial campaign, and Ukrainian forces continue to resist Russian attacks. The situation in the southern port city of Mariupol has been described as apocalyptic, with thousands of civilian casualties reported.

0
Conflict & Defence Europe International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
1 min ago
Turkish Drones Strike Lafarge Cement Factory in Syria Amid Company's Legal Troubles
In a recent development, the Lafarge cement factory in Syria, run by French cement giant Lafarge, suffered extensive damage as a result of strikes by Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). The factory, located approximately 150 km northeast of Aleppo, was targeted in retaliation to a mortar shell fired from its premises towards southeastern Turkey.
Turkish Drones Strike Lafarge Cement Factory in Syria Amid Company's Legal Troubles
North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024
10 mins ago
North Korea Fires New Hypersonic Missile in First Weapons Test of 2024
UK Takes Military Action Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen; Urges Cautious Approach to Future Engagements
48 mins ago
UK Takes Military Action Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen; Urges Cautious Approach to Future Engagements
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
6 mins ago
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers
Security, Smuggling, and Aid: The Border Between Egypt and the Gaza Strip
6 mins ago
Security, Smuggling, and Aid: The Border Between Egypt and the Gaza Strip
The Hypersonic Challenge: Russia's Kinzhal Missiles Alter Ukraine Conflict Dynamics
7 mins ago
The Hypersonic Challenge: Russia's Kinzhal Missiles Alter Ukraine Conflict Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Eunda Village Celebrates Community Unity with Successful Trade Fair and Football Tournament
13 seconds
Eunda Village Celebrates Community Unity with Successful Trade Fair and Football Tournament
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
15 seconds
Hibernian FC's Chris Cadden Returns to Full Training, Other Players Making Progress
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
18 seconds
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Unite for Kakamega's Progress
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
35 seconds
Investigations Underway after Security Guard Incident at Maple Leafs Game
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
40 seconds
Alpha IVF Group Bhd Secures Listing Approval from Bursa Malaysia
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
47 seconds
Defying Endometriosis: Sophie Lynch's Journey to Motherhood
Financial Crisis Hits Moroka Swallows: Premier League Fines and Player Exodus
53 seconds
Financial Crisis Hits Moroka Swallows: Premier League Fines and Player Exodus
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
2 mins
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
4 mins
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app