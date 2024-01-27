Russia Deploys Lethal RG-Vo Gas Grenades Against Ukrainian Forces

According to reports from the Centre for Research on Trophy and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops have begun deploying a new weapon in their arsenal - the RG-Vo gas grenades that contain the lethal irritant chloroacetophenone, also known as CN. Captain Andrii Rudyk, as reported by Militarnyi, states that the first use of these grenades by Russian forces was recorded in December 2023.

Unearthing the True Nature of RG-Vo Grenades

The RG-Vo grenades, now being used by Russian troops, are not just ordinary munitions. These contain chloroacetophenone, a chemical warfare agent known for its high toxicity. When unleashed, this agent can prove deadly with a lethal dosage of just 11 mg-min/m. Confirming the presence of this toxic substance in the grenades, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise has lent more credibility to the claims about these lethal weapons.

Russia's Violation of International Protocols

The deployment of such substances on the battlefield is a direct violation of the Geneva Protocol of 1925 and a 1969 United Nations General Assembly resolution. Both these international agreements strictly prohibit the use of asphyxiating, poisonous gases in warfare. Despite being a signatory to these protocols, Russia appears to have disregarded these international norms, with evidence pointing to the use of 81 grenades containing poisonous substances in December 2023 alone.

Ukraine's Plea to the International Community

With the emergence of these facts, Ukraine is urging the global community to respond to Russia's use of weapons that can be classified as weapons of mass destruction. The recorded instances of Russia's use of munitions containing toxic chemicals have spiked to 626 since the onset of the full-scale invasion, involving agents as lethal as tear gas and lewisite. The use of the RG-Vo grenades, potent enough to kill a person within 5 minutes, underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgency of the international community's response.