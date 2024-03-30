Amid ongoing tensions and the search for peace in Eastern Europe, Russia has officially stated its refusal to partake in a proposed conference on Ukraine, dismissing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan as untenable. This development follows Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba's mention of potential negotiations aimed at resolving the armed conflict, a situation that continues to draw global attention and concern.

Russia's Firm Stance

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, made it clear that Russia sees no merit in engaging in the conference suggested by Kuleba, based on what is referred to as Zelensky's 'peace formula.' According to Zakharova, this formula, which demands the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine's 1991 borders and the restoration of Ukraine's control over its exclusive economic zones in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is perceived by Russia as unrealistic and disconnected from the current realities on the ground. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also echoed this sentiment, stating that Kiev's approach to a peaceful resolution does not align with the actual situation, leading Moscow to continue its special military operation.

In contrast, President Zelensky remains steadfast in his pursuit of peace, albeit under conditions that Russia deems unacceptable. His ten-point peace plan, unveiled at the G20 summit in mid-November 2022, outlines a comprehensive strategy for ending the conflict but fails to address Moscow's position. Zelensky's approach has evolved over time, indicating a potential shift in Ukraine's stance on peace talks with Russia, yet fundamental disagreements between the two sides persist, complicating efforts to reach a diplomatic solution.