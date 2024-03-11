Rising Toll: 67 Killed in Gaza as Israeli Attacks Intensify Amid Ramadan

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported a grim increase in casualties due to ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, marking a surge in violence as Ramadan begins. According to the health authority, the latest assaults have claimed the lives of at least 67 individuals and injured 106 others within a 24-hour period, underscoring the escalating crisis in the region.

The timing of these attacks during the first day of Ramadan adds a layer of distress to an already dire humanitarian situation. Reports from the ground indicate that many of the casualties are women and children, constituting 72 percent of the victims. The health ministry also highlighted the difficulty in rescue operations, with many victims trapped under rubble or inaccessible due to the destruction. Among the fatalities, 25 have died from malnutrition and starvation, a testament to the blockade's impact on Gaza's access to essential supplies.

International Response and Accountability

These recent events have unfolded against the backdrop of a broader conflict that has seen Israel waging a war on Gaza since October 7, amidst claims of targeting Hamas militants. The Palestinian Ministry of Health's staggering figures reveal that over 31,112 Palestinians have been killed and 72,760 wounded since the conflict's onset. Israel's actions are currently under scrutiny by the International Court of Justice for allegations of genocide, highlighting the international community's growing concern over the humanitarian crisis.

The relentless bombing campaign has not only resulted in a significant loss of life but also displaced nearly two million people, forcing them into overcrowded conditions in Rafah. Amidst the chaos, international and Palestinian organizations have been vocal in their calls for an immediate ceasefire, urging Israel to heed international pressure. Yet, statements from Israeli officials, including far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, suggest a resistance to these calls, further complicating efforts for peace and exacerbating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

As the death toll continues to rise, the international community watches closely, grappling with the complexities of diplomacy, humanitarian aid, and the quest for a lasting resolution to the conflict. The events unfolding in Gaza serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of war, especially in times of religious significance, and the urgent need for concerted efforts to bring about peace.